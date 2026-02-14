 MP News: NTPC Khargone Bags 3 ‘Swarn Shakti’ Awards At National Conference
The awards were received by Neeraj Jalota, ED (USSC) & RED (WR-II), along with Mohan V, BUH, NTPC Khargone. The honors were presented by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
MP News: NTPC Khargone Bags 3 ‘Swarn Shakti’ Awards At National Conference | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone recently added yet another feather to its cap by securing three prestigious Swarn Shakti Awards at the esteemed Indian Power Stations Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Conference.

The recognition at this national platform highlights the station’s consistent excellence in operations, environmental management, and safety practices.

The station was declared Runner-Up in the Overall Champion category, reflecting its strong and balanced performance across key operational parameters. In addition, NTPC Khargone was honored with the Swarn Shakti-Protection & Improvement of Environment Award, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

article-image

The station also received the Swarn Shakti- Safety (O&M) Award, underscoring its robust safety culture and unwavering focus on safe and reliable power generation.

The awards were received by Neeraj Jalota, ED (USSC) & RED (WR-II), along with Mohan V, BUH, NTPC Khargone. The honours were presented by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd., in the esteemed presence of the Board of Directors.

The achievement stands as a testament to his leadership and the collective dedication, discipline, and teamwork of the employees who continuously strive for operational excellence.

This remarkable accomplishment reinforces NTPC Khargone’s position as a leading power station committed to performance, sustainability, and safety, setting new benchmarks in the power sector.

