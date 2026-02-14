 MP News: Show Cause To Block Medical Officer Over Irregularities In Sterilisation Operations In Dhar
Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A show-cause notice was issued to a block medical officer (BMO) on Friday over alleged irregularities in the number sterilisation operations conducted during  a family welfare camp in Dhar district.

The action was taken on the instructions of Collector Priyank Mishra. The Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dhar, served the notice to Dr Veerbhadra Singh Muvel, In-charge Block Medical Officer of Bagh block, after it was found that the number of sterilisation procedures exceeded the government-approved daily limit during the camp held on January 13.

As per government guidelines and standard protocols, only a limited number of sterilization operations can be conducted in a single day to ensure patient safety and quality of care.

Officials stated that exceeding the prescribed number increases the risk of post-operative complications and medical hazards, and amounts to a violation of official norms.

The concerned officer has been directed to submit a clear and satisfactory reply within the stipulated time. Failing to do so may result in disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, Dr Muvel has been attached to the district headquarters with immediate effect, and a proposal for further disciplinary proceedings has been sent to senior authorities.

Officials clarified that no untoward incident occurred and all beneficiaries are safe.

