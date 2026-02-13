 MP News: Dhaba Cook Sustains Critical Burns After Gas Leak Sparks Fire While Refilling Cylinder In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO
In Chhatarpur, a cook at Patel Dhaba, Ravi Chaurasia, suffered severe burns when a gas cylinder caught fire while being refilled. The cylinder leaked gas, which ignited from a nearby tandoor, causing a sudden blaze. Locals provided first aid before he was rushed to the district hospital. Police are investigating the accident.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
MP News: Dhaba Cook Critically Burnt After Gas Cylinder Explodes While Refilling In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cook sustained severe burns after a fire suddenly broke out while he was refilling a cylinder at an eatery in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident unfolded at Patel Dhaba on Kurraha Road in the Gadhimalhara area of ​​the district. The cook, Ravi Chaurasia, was refilling a cylinder at the eatery where he worked.

Massive gas leak leads to blaze

According to eyewitnesses, while the refilled gas cylinder was being flipped into another cylinder, the gas cylinder failed to adhere to the valve, causing a rapid gas leak. He tried to stop the gas by pressing it with his hand, but the pressure was so intense that he was unsuccessful. The increased gas pressure caused the cylinder to fall and spin rapidly.

Nearby tandoor ignites spark

A spark or flame from a nearby tandoor ignited the leaked gas, triggering a sudden fire. The fire spread so rapidly that panic gripped the scene. Employees and customers ran for their lives. Fortunately, the cylinder did not explode; otherwise, a major disaster could have occurred.

Ravi suffered severe burns in the fire. With the help of local residents, he was first given first aid and later was immediately rushed to the district hospital.

Gadhimalhara police station officer Rita Singh confirmed that the accident occurred while changing the cylinder at Patel Dhaba. She said, "The injured man is currently under medical care, and police have begun investigating the incident to determine the exact cause and ensure safety measures are followed in the future."

The incident highlighted the need for strict safety precautions in eateries and public kitchens. Administration has urged people to take proper precautionary measures while handling gas cylindersand other flammable items.

