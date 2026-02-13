Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa Dam Road; Was On Way To Collect Customer's KYC Papers

Bhopal News: Speeding Scorpio Hits 24-Year-Old Biker On Kerwa Dam Road; Victim Dies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old died after a speeding Scorpio hit his bike on Kerwa Dam Road in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Sandeep Maheshwari, son of Shankar Lal Maheshwari, a resident of Bilkisganj in the Sehore district.

Sandeep worked at a private finance company in Bhopal. He was traveling to the Neelbad area to collect customer documents and complete KYC procedures for a loan.

Severe Head-on crash

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding scorpio hit the young man head-on at a turn near the cowshed on Kerwa Dam Road. The impact was so severe that the youth was flung to the ground. However, the Scorpio driver abandoned his vehicle and managed to flee the scene.

Locals and commuters rushed to help, and the injured was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Despite long efforts by the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning while undergoing treatment.

Joyous occasion turns into mourning

Notably, the young man was engaged, and his wedding was scheduled for two months later, in April. The youth, along with his friends and family, was busy preparing for the joyous occasion, which now has turned into mourning for the family.

Probe on!

The Ratibad police station has registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Following the post-mortem on Friday afternoon, the police handed over the body to the family. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused car driver based on the vehicle's registration number. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the area to gather more evidence. The tragic accident has sparked serious concerns about road safety.