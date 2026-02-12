MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80% | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): healOnly 30 out of 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh have mental health services available at district hospitals, leaving 25 districts without professional psychiatric care. Most psychiatrists are concentrated in urban centers such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Doctors say the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) reported in January 2026 that 80%–85% of patients with psychiatric disorders nationwide still do not receive timely or appropriate care. This highlights the scale of the mental health treatment gap in Madhya Pradesh, driven by stigma, lack of awareness and inadequate integration of mental health into primary healthcare.

The 10-bed in-patient units (Mann-Kaksha), implemented under the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), face severe staff shortages including psychiatrists and nurses. Many units now rely heavily on telemedicine and digital academies for diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Akash Soni, national executive of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Associations), said, “There is a big gap in mental health treatment in Madhya Pradesh. Medical services available in the state are not meeting requirements. Almost 50% of districts do not have psychiatrists. Although the Union Budget has provisions for upgrading mental health care services, Madhya Pradesh has hardly benefited from them.”

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, general secretary of IMA Junior Doctor Network MP, said, “Due to lack of specialists, many patients turn to general physicians or faith healers, approximately 40%, reflecting low rates of professional psychiatric treatment.”