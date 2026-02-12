 MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%

MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%

As many as 25 of Madhya Pradesh’s 55 districts do not have psychiatrists at district hospitals, exposing a major mental healthcare gap. Services are available in only 30 districts, with most specialists concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Nearly 80–85% of patients with psychiatric disorders nationwide do not receive timely or adequate treatment, reflecting a similar crisis in MP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80% | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): healOnly 30 out of 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh have mental health services available at district hospitals, leaving 25 districts without professional psychiatric care. Most psychiatrists are concentrated in urban centers such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Doctors say the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) reported in January 2026 that 80%–85% of patients with psychiatric disorders nationwide still do not receive timely or appropriate care. This highlights the scale of the mental health treatment gap in Madhya Pradesh, driven by stigma, lack of awareness and inadequate integration of mental health into primary healthcare.

The 10-bed in-patient units (Mann-Kaksha), implemented under the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), face severe staff shortages including psychiatrists and nurses. Many units now rely heavily on telemedicine and digital academies for diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Akash Soni, national executive of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Associations), said, “There is a big gap in mental health treatment in Madhya Pradesh. Medical services available in the state are not meeting requirements. Almost 50% of districts do not have psychiatrists. Although the Union Budget has provisions for upgrading mental health care services, Madhya Pradesh has hardly benefited from them.”

FPJ Shorts
Engineers India Q3 Net Profit Triples To ₹302 Crore On Turnkey Surge & Strong Execution
Engineers India Q3 Net Profit Triples To ₹302 Crore On Turnkey Surge & Strong Execution
Telangana Municipal Polls: Congress Sweeps Early Trends With 430 Wards, BRS At 222, BJP Trails Third With 61
Telangana Municipal Polls: Congress Sweeps Early Trends With 430 Wards, BRS At 222, BJP Trails Third With 61
Update Your iPhone Now! Apple Issues Urgent Upgrade To iOS 26.3, Fixes 39 Hacking Vulnerabilites
Update Your iPhone Now! Apple Issues Urgent Upgrade To iOS 26.3, Fixes 39 Hacking Vulnerabilites
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film
Read Also
MP News: Qualitative, Conceptual Approach Should Manifest In Construction Work, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, general secretary of IMA Junior Doctor Network MP, said, “Due to lack of specialists, many patients turn to general physicians or faith healers, approximately 40%, reflecting low rates of professional psychiatric treatment.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa...
Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies After Speeding Scorpio Hits His Bike On Kerwa...
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...
MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Of Mass Wedding, Fries Puris...
MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead Of Mass Wedding, Fries Puris...