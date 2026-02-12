MP News: Qualitative, Conceptual Approach Should Manifest In Construction Work, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Mohan Yadav has said the conceptual and qualitative approach should manifest in the construction work according to the need of the changing world.

Yadav made the statement at a workshop on skill development organised by the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation in Bhopal on Thursday.

There should not be any compromise on the quality of construction, he said.

Engineers are the gift of Lord Vishwakarma, and the Gita has spoken about science and supreme knowledge, Yadav said, adding that five elements have been explained together with Man (mind), Buddhi (intelligence), and Ahamkar (ego).

For skill development of engineers, training is necessary, he said.

At the workshop, there was a general consensus on constructing green buildings.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said the event was a training workshop as well as the symbol of a march towards improvement.

He further said the Chief Minister had approved 293 posts of engineers for recruitment.

The department has prepared a calendar for a year-long training programme with the help of various well-known organisations of the country.

He directed the officials to construct the buildings worth over Rs 10 crore on green building norms.

A workshop will soon be organised for shifting trees, he said.

A calendar containing training programmes and a project management manual was released at the workshop.

The PMS Portal-2.0 and a digital management system were launched with a presentation.

MP Road Development Corporation and MP Building Construction Corporation signed an agreement with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), New Delhi; the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHI), New Delhi; the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Hyderabad; the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai; and the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal.