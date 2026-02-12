MP News: Ashoknagar Bizman Receives Threat Calls From 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang' Demanding ₹10 Crore

MP News: Ashoknagar Bizman Receives Threat Calls From Alleged 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang' Demanding ₹10 Crore |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Builder and businessman Ankit Agarwal received threat calls and WhatsApp messages demanding ₹10 crore, in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as reported on Thursday.

The matter came to fore after the victim Ankit Agarwal lodged a complaint with police. He stated that the caller identified himself as ‘Hari Boxer’ and warned that anyone contacted by him would be harmed if money was not paid.

He also claimed to have detailed information about Agarwal, including his family, vehicles, properties and daily routine.

According to Agarwal, he received calls and messages from 3 different international numbers. When he did not answer, the caller sent a 2-minute WhatsApp voice note.

‘I have all your personal details’

In the note, Hari Boxer said, “Ankit Agarwal, this is Hari Boxer from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Pick up the phone and talk… okay? Otherwise, the misunderstanding in your mind about not answering the call will be cleared. You have a Massey Tractor agency, a Bansal Capital Group office and a house on Station Road. You own 3 vehicles - a Fortuner, a BMW, and a Thar. You are developing a colony under the name Royal Green. You also have a petrol pump in main city. I know all your family members - wife, parents, their routines, when you go out, which vehicle you use, and the location and photos of your house.”

He further threatened, demanding ₹10 crore immediately and saying that later he would ask for ₹20 crore. He warned, “We have never left anyone we called without taking money. Now it is your choice - whether you want harm or benefit.”

Following the threats, Agarwal filed a written complaint with the Ashoknagar police. The police, with the help of the cyber cell, are investigating the case, tracing call locations, networks, and digital evidence.

ASP Gajendra Singh Kanwar said initial investigation suggests that the threats may have been made by someone pretending to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to intimidate Agarwal and attempt extortion. Police are gathering evidence to identify the accused.