MP News: Stray Dog Attack Leaves Youth Seriously Injured In Chhatarpur; Locals Demand Action Over Rising Menace

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was seriously injured after a stray dog suddenly attacked him while he was returning home on his motorcycle late at night in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The incident took place near the Basari area of Chhatarpur district.

According to information, the injured youth has been identified as Bhagirath Yadav. He was coming back home after attending a family invitation program.

It was late at night and the roads were mostly empty when a stray dog suddenly rushed towards him and tried to attack.

The attack happened without any warning. Startled by the dog, Yadav tried to save himself and control his bike. However, in panic, he lost balance and the motorcycle went out of control. He fell near the road divider and hit the ground badly.

Due to the fall, he suffered serious injuries on his face and other parts of his body. People nearby rushed to help him and informed his family. His relatives quickly took him to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said he received multiple injuries and is under observation.

His nephew, Shivam Yadav, said the attack was very sudden. He said there was no time to react or avoid the dog, which caused the accident.

Local residents said that the number of stray dogs and cattle in the area has increased a lot in recent months.

They said such animals often roam freely on roads, especially at night, creating danger for drivers and pedestrians. Many small and big accidents have already taken place because of this issue.

Hospital sources also confirmed that cases related to animal attacks and bites have gone up recently.

People in the area are now demanding strict action from the authorities to control stray animals and make the roads safer for everyone.