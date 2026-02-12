 MP News: Limping Wedding Horse Forced To Pull Baraat Despite Severe Leg Injuries In Gwalior; Rescued After Animal Lovers Make VIDEO Viral
A horse in Gwalior was rescued after being forced to pull a wedding carriage despite severe osteoarthritis and burnt leg joints. A viral video showed him limping and struggling to walk. An animal rescue team with help from Gwalior Police, saved the animal and moved him to a sanctuary. The group urged people to choose cruelty-free vehicles for weddings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A wounded horse was rescued after being forced to pull a wedding carriage in Gwalior on Thursday.

The animal, which was used to carry people during wedding ceremonies, was suffering from serious leg injury. It was forced to work for long hours despite the health issue and pain.

In a video that has surfaced, the horse can be seen pulling a decorated wedding vehicle on the road. He is limping badly and struggling to walk properly.

His hind legs appear burnt, with red and orange shade clearly visible on the joints. The horse looks weak and tired, and it is clear that he is in pain while trying to move forward.

Watch the video below :

The video has shocked many people on social media and raised concerns about animal cruelty.

According to PETA India, the horse was suffering from severe osteoarthritis.

Despite this condition, he was forced to continue working at weddings. The group said that his owner even burned his joints with hot irons and chemicals.

PETA posted, this is a cruel and painful practice that some people wrongly believe can treat lameness or joint pain. Instead of helping, it only made the horse’s pain worse.

PETA said the horse was seen limping while pulling the wedding carriage and was clearly unable to walk properly. After learning about the case, the organisation worked closely with the Gwalior Police to rescue him. With the help of the police team, the horse was taken away from his owner and given medical care.

article-image

PETA thanked the Gwalior Police, especially Shri Arvind Saxena, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Gwalior Range, for supporting the rescue and helping save the animal from further suffering.

Horse moved to sanctuary

The horse has now been moved to a sanctuary, where he will recover and live freely for the rest of his life without being forced to work.

PETA India has appealed to couples and families to choose luxury cars or other non-animal vehicles for weddings and celebrations.

The group said special days should be joyful for everyone and should not involve cruelty to animals.

