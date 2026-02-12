MP News: Protests In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni & Other Cities Over

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh witnessed a state-wide strike against new labour laws and other issues, as part of Bharat Bandh on Thursday.
Employees demonstrated in front of defence factories in Jabalpur, Katni and Itarsi. In Itarsi, workers protested for an hour before returning to work. Similarly, members of trade & labour organisations held a rally in Bhopal to protest the "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-national & pro-corporate laws."
The strike was supported by multiple trade unions, including INTUC, Seva, Bank, Insurance, Central Employees’ unions and BSNL employees.
Bharat Bandh was observed across states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand Odisha, however it received weak response from states like Bihar and Bengal.
VK Sharma, coordinator of the Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association, said both government and private banks joined the strike.
The State Bank of India Union supported the strike but did not participate directly. LIC employees and BSNL- Postal staff were also affected.
Apart from the strike, protests and demonstrations were held in all major cities, demanding the repeal of 4 labour codes.
Their demands are as follows:
Repeal all four labour codes and related rules
Withdraw the draft CED bil
Cancel the Electricity Amendment Bill
Revoke the SHANTI Act (related to nuclear energy)
Restore MGNREGA (employment guarantee scheme)
Repeal the Developed India - Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural) Act, 2025
The unions called for these measures to protect workers’ rights and ensure fair employment opportunities.
What is New Labour Law?
Notably, the new labour law came into effect from November 21, 2025.
It consolidates 29 central laws into 4 codes - Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations and Occupational Safety (OSH), which updates labour regulations significantly.