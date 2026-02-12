MP News: Protests In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni & Other Cities Over

MP News: Jabalpur, Katni, Itarsi & Others Observe Protest Against New Labour Laws | PTI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh witnessed a state-wide strike against new labour laws and other issues, as part of Bharat Bandh on Thursday.

Employees demonstrated in front of defence factories in Jabalpur, Katni and Itarsi. In Itarsi, workers protested for an hour before returning to work. Similarly, members of trade & labour organisations held a rally in Bhopal to protest the "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-national & pro-corporate laws."

The strike was supported by multiple trade unions, including INTUC, Seva, Bank, Insurance, Central Employees’ unions and BSNL employees.

Bharat Bandh was observed across states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand Odisha, however it received weak response from states like Bihar and Bengal.

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Members of trade, labour organisations hold protest march in support of nationwide strike. The daylong strike is being observed to protest against what the unions described as anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the… pic.twitter.com/zDmgUfuiwJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2026

VK Sharma, coordinator of the Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association, said both government and private banks joined the strike.

The State Bank of India Union supported the strike but did not participate directly. LIC employees and BSNL- Postal staff were also affected.

Apart from the strike, protests and demonstrations were held in all major cities, demanding the repeal of 4 labour codes.

QUICK NOTES ABOUT LABOR LAW

Their demands are as follows:

Repeal all four labour codes and related rules

Withdraw the draft CED bil

Cancel the Electricity Amendment Bill

Revoke the SHANTI Act (related to nuclear energy)

Restore MGNREGA (employment guarantee scheme)

Repeal the Developed India - Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural) Act, 2025

The unions called for these measures to protect workers’ rights and ensure fair employment opportunities.

आज देश के सभी Trade Unions, किसान और मज़दूर — मोदी सरकार की Trade Deal, उनके लाए हुए Labour Laws और मनरेगा छीने जाने पर सड़कों पर हैं।



करोड़ों मेहनतकश किसानों, मज़दूरों और श्रमिकों का भविष्य गिरवी रखने वाली जन-विरोधी TRAP DEAL के खिलाफ़ हम डटकर खड़े हैं।



विदेशी दबाव में आकर,… pic.twitter.com/wrPtSPm7RL — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 12, 2026

What is New Labour Law?

Notably, the new labour law came into effect from November 21, 2025.

It consolidates 29 central laws into 4 codes - Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations and Occupational Safety (OSH), which updates labour regulations significantly.