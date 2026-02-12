 Madhya Pradesh February 12, 2026 Weather Update: Warm Days Return, Cold Nights Slowly Reduce Across State
Madhya Pradesh is seeing warmer days as winter slowly ends. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior recorded daytime temperatures between 25°C and 28°C, rising by 1–3 degrees, while nights remain cool around 10–13°C. Skies are clear with light winds. Residents feel pleasant afternoons and mild mornings, enjoying comfortable weather across the state.

Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is slowly changing as winter starts to fade and warmer days return. Across the state, people are feeling more sunshine in the afternoon, while mornings and nights are still cool. The difference between day and night temperatures is clearly visible in many cities.

In Bhopal, the daytime temperature today is around 27°C, which is about 2 degrees higher than yesterday. The night temperature is near 12°C, slightly warmer than the past few days. Residents say mornings feel fresh but not as cold as last week.

In Indore, the maximum temperature has reached 28°C, showing an increase of 3 degrees. The minimum temperature is around 13°C. People step out in light sweaters early in the morning, but by noon the sun feels strong and warm.

Jabalpur recorded about 26°C during the day, up by 2 degrees, while the night temperature is near 11°C. The sky remains mostly clear with bright sunshine. Many residents say the weather feels pleasant and comfortable.

In Gwalior, the day temperature is close to 25°C, with a small 1–2 degree rise, and nights remain cool at 10–11°C. Some areas still see light fog in the early morning, but it clears quickly after sunrise.

Cities like Ujjain, Sagar, and Rewa are also reporting similar conditions, with warm afternoons and mild cold at night. No rain is expected at the moment. Winds are light and dry, which is making the weather stable.

According to the forecast, the coming days will stay mostly sunny. Temperatures may rise by 1–3 degrees more across many districts. This means winter chill will continue to decrease and afternoons may feel slightly hot.

Residents are enjoying the pleasant change. Shopkeepers say markets are busier in the evenings, children are playing outside comfortably, and farmers are happy as the dry weather helps crop work.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is moving towards warmer days with clear skies. While mornings still feel cool, the steady rise in temperature shows that the state is slowly stepping out of winter.

