 MP News: UAD Targets 100% Property Tax Collection, Announces Special Camps Across State
The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has announced special property tax collection camps across all municipal corporations on February 25 and March 15 to achieve 100% recovery. Commissioner Sanket Bhondve stressed transparency and warned against laxity. He directed officials to use AI to resolve complaints within two to three hours and accelerate digitisation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
MP News: UAD Targets 100% Property Tax Collection, Announces Special Camps Across State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has intensified efforts to achieve 100% property tax collection, announcing special tax collection camps across all municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh on February 25 and March 15.

UAD Commissioner SanketBhondve said any laxity in tax recovery will not be tolerated, emphasisingtransparency and efficiency during a departmental review at the SunderlalPatwa National Institute of Urban Management in Bhouri.

Bhondve directed officials to leverage artificial intelligence to resolve citizen complaints within two to three hours and accelerate digitisation through e-office and digital locker systems.

He also highlighted key infrastructure and sustainability initiatives, including the formation of a joint water supply board for Ujjain, Indore, and Dewas, closure of tube wells in areas with adequate supply, 100% installation of smart meters, and the use of GPS and fuel gauges in municipal vehicles to prevent misuse.

MP News: Drunk Son Beats Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi
At least 5% of civic vehicles will be converted to CNG, with Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior serving as models for e-vehicles.

Additional targets include approving subsidies for one lakh houses under PMAY (Urban) by March 15, ensuring timely completion of AMRUT works, and improving cleanliness rankings across cities.

