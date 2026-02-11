MP News: ‘Can’t Sleep At Night, Forget Whatever I Learn’; Students Struggle With Exam Stress Amid Rising Anxiety

MPSBE Helpline receiving 600 calls a day, up from 317 last year

//Queries mainly relate to subject-specific preparation, question paper patterns

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

The average number of calls to MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Helpline has jumped to over 600 a day - up from an average of 317 calls per day in 2024-25.

The MPBSE’s Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examinations began from Tuesday (February 10) and the High School (Class 10) Examinations are scheduled to begin from Friday (February 13). With the commencement of the examinations, the number of callers has increased.

The MPBSE helpline (18002330175) is open from 8 am to 8 pm all seven days a week including holidays. The calls are answered by trained counsellors.

According to counsellors, the students are mainly asking questions related to preparations for the examination and question papers. They want specific tips for preparing for different subjects.

They also want to know how to secure the maximum marks and also the marks distribution in the question papers of different subjects. They also want to know how to present their answers so as to get higher marks. Some have questions on the syllabus while others want to know how to remain relaxed and calm. Then, there are those who are complaining that they can’t sleep at night due to stress. Others are saying that they forget what they have learned. The students are also enquiring about the Best of Five scheme, she added

The student also want to know at what time they are supposed to reach the examination centres and what facilities would be available to them there, said Shabnam Khan, one of the counsellors..