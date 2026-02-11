Bhopal News: 130 Bus Stops To Get Facelift Under PPP Model; BMC & BCLL Finalize Tender

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) have finalized the tender process to renovate and modernize 130 of the city’s 300 bus stops on a priority basis.

The project will be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring that the modernization is carried out without placing any additional financial burden on the municipal treasury.

For months, commuters have struggled with the deteriorating condition of bus stops across the city. In many areas, seating benches have disappeared and roofs have collapsed, forcing passengers to wait for bus under the open sky.

Poor lighting at several stops has also raised safety concerns, particularly for women and elderly passengers during night hours.

At present, a visible disparity exists between well-maintained “showcase” routes like VIP Road and Bairagarh and other parts of the city. In Old Bhopal and several outer suburbs, many bus stops have deteriorated into dumping grounds or makeshift shelters for stray animals.

New agency to take over maintenance

Under the agreement, the private firm will bear the full cost of construction and maintenance, including installation of modern lighting, comfortable seating, and regular cleaning. In return, the agency will receive advertising rights at designated spaces on the shelters and will pay a fixed annual royalty to the BMC.

Official speaks

BCLL officials said the earlier maintenance contract with Pratibha Global Agency had expired in phases, resulting in a complete halt in upkeep. With a new private agency now selected, formal work orders are expected to be issued shortly, paving the way for phased restoration work.