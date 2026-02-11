 Bhopal News: 130 Bus Stops To Get Facelift Under PPP Model; BMC & BCLL Finalize Tender
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 130 Bus Stops To Get Facelift Under PPP Model; BMC & BCLL Finalize Tender

Bhopal News: 130 Bus Stops To Get Facelift Under PPP Model; BMC & BCLL Finalize Tender

BMC and BCLL have finalised tenders to modernise 130 of the city’s 300 bus stops under the PPP model. The private agency will handle construction and maintenance, including lighting and seating, in return for advertising rights and annual royalty. Neglected shelters, especially in Old Bhopal and outer areas, have left commuters exposed. Work orders will be issued soon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) have finalized the tender process to renovate and modernize 130 of the city’s 300 bus stops on a priority basis.

The project will be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring that the modernization is carried out without placing any additional financial burden on the municipal treasury.

For months, commuters have struggled with the deteriorating condition of bus stops across the city. In many areas, seating benches have disappeared and roofs have collapsed, forcing passengers to wait for bus under the open sky.

Poor lighting at several stops has also raised safety concerns, particularly for women and elderly passengers during night hours.

FPJ Shorts
Borivali Businessman Files Complaint Alleging Illegal Occupation Of Family Bungalow, Disposal Of Property Worth ₹91,500
Borivali Businessman Files Complaint Alleging Illegal Occupation Of Family Bungalow, Disposal Of Property Worth ₹91,500
2-Day National Conference By CBI And I4C Charts Roadmap To Dismantle Cyber Fraud Networks
2-Day National Conference By CBI And I4C Charts Roadmap To Dismantle Cyber Fraud Networks
MSRTC Bus Travel Enters Digital Era; NCMC Smart Card Made Mandatory For Concession Holders
MSRTC Bus Travel Enters Digital Era; NCMC Smart Card Made Mandatory For Concession Holders
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?

At present, a visible disparity exists between well-maintained “showcase” routes like VIP Road and Bairagarh and other parts of the city. In Old Bhopal and several outer suburbs, many bus stops have deteriorated into dumping grounds or makeshift shelters for stray animals.

New agency to take over maintenance

Under the agreement, the private firm will bear the full cost of construction and maintenance, including installation of modern lighting, comfortable seating, and regular cleaning. In return, the agency will receive advertising rights at designated spaces on the shelters and will pay a fixed annual royalty to the BMC.

Read Also
MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In...
article-image

Official speaks

BCLL officials said the earlier maintenance contract with Pratibha Global Agency had expired in phases, resulting in a complete halt in upkeep. With a new private agency now selected, formal work orders are expected to be issued shortly, paving the way for phased restoration work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 130 Bus Stops To Get Facelift Under PPP Model; BMC & BCLL Finalize Tender
Bhopal News: 130 Bus Stops To Get Facelift Under PPP Model; BMC & BCLL Finalize Tender
Bhopal News: Inspector Suspended In Illegal Detention Case
Bhopal News: Inspector Suspended In Illegal Detention Case
MP News: PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ratlam Bags 1st Prize In 'Dekho Apna Desh Brochure...
MP News: PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ratlam Bags 1st Prize In 'Dekho Apna Desh Brochure...
MP News: ACC Cement Company Slapped ₹2.30 Crore Penalty For Mining Without Green Nod
MP News: ACC Cement Company Slapped ₹2.30 Crore Penalty For Mining Without Green Nod
MP News: Futuristic Affordable Housing Policy To Be Ready In 30 Days
MP News: Futuristic Affordable Housing Policy To Be Ready In 30 Days