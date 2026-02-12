MP News: PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ratlam Bags 1st Prize In 'Dekho Apna Desh Brochure Making Competition'

MP News: PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ratlam–1 Bags 1st Prize In 'Dekho Apna Desh Brochure Making Competition' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ratlam–1 won the first prize of Rs 10,000 in Dekho Apna Desh brochure making competition, which was organised in 2024.

It was part of Tourism Education Expo and Dekho Apna Desh brochure making contest. The prize distribution function was organised by Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Bhopal, in association with India tourism, Mumbai (Ministry of Tourism, Government of India) on Wednesday.

In association with Ministry of Education, Dekho Apna Desh School brochure competition was organised from November 15 to December 15, 2024, for students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya and PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya from across the country. Lakhs of students participated by creatively designing tourism brochures representing their respective districts.

Read Also MP News: Drunk Son Beats Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi

It was particularly inspiring to witness enthusiastic participation from smaller towns like Burhanpur whose students also won prizes, demonstrating that talent and creativity flourish across every corner of Madhya Pradesh.

The Tourism Education Expo served as the highlight of the event, offering school and college students first-hand exposure to careers in hotel management, culinary arts, bakery and confectionery, travel and tourism and allied sectors. Live hospitality demonstration, food and bakery displays, spice exhibits and interactive service presentations reflected IHM Bhopal’s commitment to experiential and industry-oriented learning.