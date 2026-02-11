 MP News: Drunk Son Beats Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi
In Itarsi’s Ghughvasa village, a 55-year-old woman, Malti Patel, was brutally assaulted by her son, Devendra, after she refused to give him money for alcohol. The intoxicated accused kicked, punched, and beat his mother, causing head and back injuries. Police have registered an assault case and launched a search to arrest the son, who reportedly harasses her daily.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
MP News: Drunk Son Assaults Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi | AI Generated

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A son assaulted his mother for refusing to pay for alcohol on late Tuesday night in Madhya's Pradesh Itarsi. The mother suffered head and back injuries.

This incident happened in Itarsi, Ghughvasa village. Police have registered a case against the accused son.

Son was demanding money for alcohol

The accused, Devendra Patel, was demanding money for alcohol from his 55-year-old mother, Malti, while in an inebriated state. When Malti refused, Devendra began assaulting her.

Devendra first beat Malti with his hands and slaps, then kicked and punched her. The victim, Malti, wife of Mithlesh Patel, said that her son harasses her daily while intoxicated. Hearing her screams, neighbors arrived at the scene.

Case registered against the accused

Police have registered a case of assault against Devendra Patel. The victim was sent home after a medical examination. Station in-charge Sanjeev Pawar informed that the accused will be arrested soon. There is a tense situation in the family after this incident.

The son the mother gave birth to took his own life by smashing his skull.

The son the mother gave birth to took his own life by smashing his skull. | Representative Image

In another incident, a son brutally murdered his mother by smashing her head in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

According to the police report, on Saturday night at around 11 pm, Raju Raikwar (25), resident of Subhash Ward, returned home after duty at the refinery and started arguing with his mother Gaurabai (55) and beat her.

After this, at around 11 pm, Raju's father Prem Raikwar returned home after working as a labourer, the gates of the house were closed and Raju was beating his mother.

He smashed her head with a brick.

When the father asked him to open the gate, he refused and began hitting Gaurabai's head against the wall. He killed her by hitting her head against the wall several times and hitting her with a brick.

After this, he changed his mother's clothes and ran away from the spot.

Police arrested the accused.

