MP News: ACC Cement Company Slapped ₹2.30 Crore Penalty For Mining Without Green Nod | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2,30,20,000 on ACC Cement Company for conducting excavation without obtaining environment clearance in Katni district. The penalty covers the period from 2014 to 2018. SEIAA took this decision after detailed discussion.

An officer of SEIAA said the case had earlier gone to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which clarified that SEIAA had the power to impose a penalty. ACC Cement violated environmental law by mining without the required clearance.

Following the NGT order, the regional office of environment, forest and climate change formed a joint committee to assess environmental damage. The committee observed that documents submitted by the project proponent (PP) showed no communication with SEIAA regarding the transfer of environment clearance until 2018, indicating negligence on the part of PP.

According to available documents, the project proponent began mining at Badari mine on 31.12.2014. The 5.82-hectare mine is located among other ACC Kymore mines spanning approximately 1561.874 hectares. Mining operations were carried out for the entire area, but the smaller Badari mine was not formally amalgamated with adjoining mines.

The committee also noted that six-monthly compliance reports submitted by the project proponent were incomplete, lacking information or updates on several conditions of the environment clearance.