Bhopal News: NGT Directs BMC To Submit Report On Bhoj Wetland In Two Weeks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a report on the Bhoj Wetland within two weeks.

The BMC informed the tribunal that nine out of 35 encroachments have been removed. It further submitted that due to local resistance, the remaining encroachments could not be removed.

Counsel for the state further submitted that the concerned stakeholders must file two documents: (1) details of the executor of the deed, and (2) whether the executor has the right, title and interest to execute the property in question.

These issues are to be decided by the revenue court, and the parties may approach the appropriate forum. However, the counsel may participate in the proceedings, file documents and raise grievances as per rules.

Advocate Om Shanker Shrivastava said that the NGT has already issued directions for the removal of encroachments.