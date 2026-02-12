 Bhopal News: NGT Directs BMC To Submit Report On Bhoj Wetland In Two Weeks
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a detailed report on Bhoj Wetland within two weeks. BMC informed the tribunal that nine of 35 encroachments have been cleared, while action on the remaining structures faced local resistance. The state counsel said stakeholders must submit documents regarding ownership and title before the revenue court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a report on the Bhoj Wetland within two weeks.

The BMC informed the tribunal that nine out of 35 encroachments have been removed. It further submitted that due to local resistance, the remaining encroachments could not be removed.

Counsel for the state further submitted that the concerned stakeholders must file two documents: (1) details of the executor of the deed, and (2) whether the executor has the right, title and interest to execute the property in question.

These issues are to be decided by the revenue court, and the parties may approach the appropriate forum. However, the counsel may participate in the proceedings, file documents and raise grievances as per rules.

Advocate Om Shanker Shrivastava said that the NGT has already issued directions for the removal of encroachments.

