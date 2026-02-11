 MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On Tiger Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On Tiger Deaths

MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On Tiger Deaths

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) to submit a detailed report on tiger deaths in the reserve by February 25. Senior counsel for the petitioner, Aditya Sanghi, informed the court that 54 tigers were killed in Bandhavgarh in 2025. He further submitted that media reports indicate nine tiger deaths in January alone this year, suggesting rampant poaching.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On Tiger Deaths | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur on Wednesday directed the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) field director to file a detailed report on tiger deaths. The officer has been asked to submit the report by February 25.

Senior counsel for the petitioner, Aditya Sanghi, told the court that 54 tigers were killed in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in 2025. He added that media reports indicate nine tiger deaths have occurred in January this year alone, pointing to rampant poaching in the reserve.

Heb alleged that authorities have largely ignored these deaths, attributing them to territorial fights, while in reality the big cats are falling victim to poachers. Sanghi added that electrocution by poachers is a major cause behind the killings.

Read Also
MP News: Train Vendors Brutally Thrashes Passenger Aboard GT Express While Ignorant Public Watches--...
article-image

The court scheduled the next hearing for February 25 and directed the BTR authorities to file a detailed report on the high number of tiger deaths in the reserve area.

FPJ Shorts
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility
Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters
Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters
Thane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered
Thane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered
Supreme Court Petition Seeking Doctors’ Exclusion From CPA Sparks Sharp Debate
Supreme Court Petition Seeking Doctors’ Exclusion From CPA Sparks Sharp Debate

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On...
MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On...
MP News: High Court Expresses Disappointment Over 4-Year Delay In Civil Judge Recruitment
MP News: High Court Expresses Disappointment Over 4-Year Delay In Civil Judge Recruitment
MP News: Government To Digitise 3.73 Lakh Old Manuscripts, Books, Documents
MP News: Government To Digitise 3.73 Lakh Old Manuscripts, Books, Documents
Bhopal Hit And Run: Two Youths Die In Separate Road Accidents
Bhopal Hit And Run: Two Youths Die In Separate Road Accidents
MP News: Police Communication Department To Train Workforce In Drone Technology
MP News: Police Communication Department To Train Workforce In Drone Technology