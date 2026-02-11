MP News: Train Vendors Brutally Thrashes Passenger Aboard GT Express While Ignorant Public Watches-- VIDEO VIRAL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three vendors were spotted brutally thrashing a passenger onboard the Grand Truck (GT) Express under the West Central Railway zone on Wednesday.

A video has surfaced on social media showing two to three vendors badly beating, punching, and manhandling a passenger inside the moving train.

In the video, the vendors can be seen attacking the passenger without fear. They are heard threatening him and trying to forcefully drag him towards the pantry car. Other passengers looked scared and shocked during the incident, and simply sat and watched the fight.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident reportedly took place on January 27 between Bina and Vidisha stations on Train No. 12615 GT Express.

Not the first time!

The video was shared online by a passenger named Abhishek Gaikwad. He said that the attack was carried out by pantry suppliers and claimed that passengers are not safe inside trains. He urged Indian Railways to ensure safety, respect, and strict action against those responsible.

This is not the first time such an incident has come to light. In recent months, several cases of vendors misbehaving and assaulting passengers have been reported.

A similar incident happened at Jabalpur station when a samosa seller grabbed a passenger’s collar and even took away his wristwatch after a payment issue. The vendor was later arrested, fined, and his license was cancelled.

Watch the video below :

Earlier, on November 8, an illegal vendor attacked a passenger with an iron rod on a platform before the departure of the Mumbai–Banaras Express. The fight reportedly started over a small argument. Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested the accused, who already had many cases registered against him.

These repeated incidents have created fear among passengers. People say vendors and pantry staff should not be allowed to behave like goons.

Passengers are now demanding strict action and better security so they can travel safely without fear.