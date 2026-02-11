 MP News: High Court Expresses Disappointment Over 4-Year Delay In Civil Judge Recruitment
The High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur expressed disappointment over a four-year delay in civil judge recruitment, despite Supreme Court directions to hold exams annually. The court said it has started coaching for SC/ST candidates at its own expense, with over 1,000 registrations. The 2022 recruitment remains controversial, with petitioners alleging flawed rules led to no ST selections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Wednesday expressed disappointment over a four-year delay in civil judge recruitment in Madhya Pradesh.

The court said that it has initiated coaching for SC and ST candidates at its own expense, with over 1,000 candidates already registered. It expressed regret that civil judge recruitment is running four years late despite Supreme Court directives to conduct the exams on time every year.

The 2022 recruitment exam is currently embroiled in controversy. Preparations are being made for the upcoming recruitment to fill all reserved category positions. The High Court clarified that reserved vacancies will not be filled from the general category and asked the petitioner to withdraw his petition. However, the petitioner’s lawyers requested that the court issue a decision on the merits of the issues raised.

The High Court directed its Examination Cell to conduct the upcoming recruitment process regularly.

Senior advocates Rameshwar Singh Thakur, representing PIL petitioners, argued that due to flawed rules, not a single candidate from the Scheduled Tribe category was selected in the 2022 exam.

Petitioners also demanded that the Public Service Commission recruit civil judges and that the process be fully transparent. They raised concerns over the High Court’s failure to publicly disclose candidate marks, citing opaqueness and potential bias in the selection process.

