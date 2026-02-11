 MP News: Futuristic Affordable Housing Policy To Be Ready In 30 Days


The state will have a futuristic affordable housing policy within 30 days, Urban Development and Housing Commissioner Sanket Bhondve said on Wednesday. The policy will be based on data of nearly 55 lakh properties. At a stakeholders’ convention in Bhauri, officials and experts discussed strategy, sustainability and private sector participation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Futuristic Affordable Housing Policy To Be Ready In 30 Days | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A futuristic affordable housing policy will be prepared for the state, with the final draft expected within 30 days, said Urban Development and Housing Department Commissioner Sanket Bhondve. The department has data on around 55 lakh properties, which will form the basis for an effective housing policy.

The announcement came during a stakeholders’ convention on Affordable Housing Policy held at Sundarlal Patwa National Institute of Urban Management, Bhauri, on Wednesday.

The convention was organised by the Urban Development and Housing Department in association with School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). Detailed discussions were held on the shape of future housing policy, strategy and social stability. A presentation covered environmental balance, social stability, and role of urban local bodies.

Bhondve directed SPA to prepare the final draft within 30 days. He also instructed Additional Commissioner Shishir Gemavat to ensure private sector partnership in policy formation through organisations like CREDAI.

IT tools will be used effectively to ensure transparency in implementation. Specialists attending the convention offered various suggestions to make the policy practical and easy to implement.

