 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate 52nd Khajuraho Dance Fest Themed On Nataraj; Ambassadors From 12 Countries To Attend
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival on February 20. The seven-day festival will be themed on Nataraj and will see participation of ambassadors from 12 countries. Seven Padma Shri awardees and six Sangeet Natak Akademi recipients will perform, alongside artistes and troupes from 10 states.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival on February 20. The seven-day event will be centered on Nataraj theme this year

Ambassadors from 12 countries will participate. Seven Padma Shri Awardees and six Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) recipients will perform. Akmadal Kainarova, a Bharatanatyam artiste from Kazakhstan and Vishwadeep, a Kathak performer from Delhi will perform on February 21.

Additional chief secretary, culture, Sheo Sekhar Shukla told media persons at a press conference in the city on Tuesday that the Khajuraho Carnival was being held for the first time at the festival. Artistes and troupes from 10 states will participate in it.

The iconic festival is set to unfold from 20 to 26 February 2026 to celebrate India's rich heritage. From national-level performances to craft bazaars, musical instruments, and authentic regional cuisine, the festival offers truly immersive cultural experiences.

Art lovers, tourists, and culture enthusiasts are encouraged to plan their visit to this vibrant festival for a week of mesmerising performances, soul-stirring music, and an unforgettable celebration of India’s artistic heritage.

