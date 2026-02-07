 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Steps In To Help Daily Wage Labourer, Restores Mother’s Pension, Treatment & Voter List Rights After Video Goes Viral
After a viral video showed an Indore labourer struggling over his deleted voter list name, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took quick action. The administration completed KYC, restarted his elderly mother’s long-pending pension, arranged her medical treatment, provided financial help, and began adding his name back to the voter list, bringing relief and hope to the family.

Updated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a video from Indore showed a daily wage labourer crying for help over his name being removed from the voter list, Mohan Yadav government stepped in to provide a resolution to his problems.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an immediate support for the man and his elderly mother.

In a newly released video, the man thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and said that his mother is now receiving full medical treatment. He also said that her pension, which had been stopped for nearly a year, has been restarted with the help of the government.

Watch the video below :

What is the matter?

The video, which earlier went viral on social media, showed the man holding his old mother’s hand outside the Collector’s office. He said his name had been deleted from the voter list during the SIR exercise.

He also said that he had all the required documents but could not meet officials. The man looked upset and helpless as he spoke about his problems. Many people online shared the clip and asked the government to help him.

Taking note of the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the issue has now been solved with care and sensitivity.

According to the update, the man, identified as Dinesh Prajapat, and his mother, Rampyari Bai, have received help from the district administration. Officials immediately completed their KYC process and started the pension procedure for the elderly mother. Medical treatment has also been arranged for her at Aurobindo Hospital.

Along with this, the family has been given financial support to help them manage daily expenses.

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) has also started the process to add the man’s name back to the voter list so that he can vote without any problem in future elections.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to helping every citizen, especially poor and needy families.

He assured that no genuine voter will be left out and that such issues will be solved quickly.

