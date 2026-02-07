Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Steps In To Help Daily Wage Labourer, Restores Mother’s Pension, Treatment & Voter List Rights After Video Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a video from Indore showed a daily wage labourer crying for help over his name being removed from the voter list, Mohan Yadav government stepped in to provide a resolution to his problems.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an immediate support for the man and his elderly mother.

In a newly released video, the man thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and said that his mother is now receiving full medical treatment. He also said that her pension, which had been stopped for nearly a year, has been restarted with the help of the government.

Watch the video below :

इंदौर में हुए इस प्रकरण को संज्ञान लेते हुए‌ श्री दिनेश प्रजापत जी एवं उनकी माता श्रीमती रामप्यारी बाई जी की समस्या का संवेदनशीलता के साथ समाधान किया गया है। परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए तत्काल KYC कर पेंशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कराई गई एवं अरविंदो अस्पताल में उपचार की व्यवस्था की गई है।… https://t.co/dmEAGf81rk pic.twitter.com/I0bMNPsLfE — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 7, 2026

What is the matter?

The video, which earlier went viral on social media, showed the man holding his old mother’s hand outside the Collector’s office. He said his name had been deleted from the voter list during the SIR exercise.

In Indore, MP, this individual had made several trips to the DM office. He had also submitted all his documents.



Despite this, his name was removed from the voter list due to his SIR. This infuriated the man.



Frustration of every Indian on Modi Govt is visible on his face… pic.twitter.com/GMUlerE6H0 — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) February 5, 2026

He also said that he had all the required documents but could not meet officials. The man looked upset and helpless as he spoke about his problems. Many people online shared the clip and asked the government to help him.

Taking note of the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the issue has now been solved with care and sensitivity.

According to the update, the man, identified as Dinesh Prajapat, and his mother, Rampyari Bai, have received help from the district administration. Officials immediately completed their KYC process and started the pension procedure for the elderly mother. Medical treatment has also been arranged for her at Aurobindo Hospital.

Along with this, the family has been given financial support to help them manage daily expenses.

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) has also started the process to add the man’s name back to the voter list so that he can vote without any problem in future elections.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to helping every citizen, especially poor and needy families.

He assured that no genuine voter will be left out and that such issues will be solved quickly.