 MP News: Minister Vijay Shah Rushes To Car, Avoid Media Questions Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row
Shah also held talks with the BJP's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal. When he was coming out of the party office, he was happy. The state government submitted its reply in the office of the Solicitor General on Friday. It will be put up before the apex court. The SIT, considering Shah guilty for his statement against Qureshi, sought the government's permission for prosecuting him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
MP News: Vijay Shah Runs Away From Questions By Media Persons | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Vijay Shah, who has courted controversy for his statement against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, went to the party office on Friday as part of the ministers’ seating arrangement there.

The Supreme Court will hear Shah’s case on February 9. When he was coming out of the office, he quickly moved to his car and went away to avoid questions by the media.

Shah also held talks with the BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal. When he was coming out of the party office, he was happy.

The state government submitted its reply in the office of the Solicitor General on Friday. It will be put up before the apex court.

The SIT, considering Shah guilty for his statement against Qureshi, sought the government’s permission for prosecuting him.

The SC asked the state government to make a decision. Now, the apex court will take a decision.

