MP News: Protests In Ratlam After Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row Minister Vijay Shah Announced To Hoist Tricolour On Republic Day

Protests erupted in Ratlam after the Madhya Pradesh government named Minister Vijay Shah to hoist the national flag on Republic Day. Congress called it an insult to the Constitution and Army, citing Shah’s derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The Supreme Court recently reprimanded Shah and criticised state inaction on the SIT report.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Protests erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam after it was announced that Minister Vijay Shah will hoist the National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day, on Friday and Saturday. The opposition Congress called the state government's decision an 'insult' to the Constitution and the Army.

Notably, it was only a few days ago that the Supreme Court reprimanded Minister Vijay Shah for apologising too late for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi-- who co-led Operation Sindoor. The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta, and Justice Joymalya Bagchi even asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide whether to grant sanction for prosecuting Shah within two weeks.

The apex court, further, expressed strong displeasure that the Madhya Pradesh government did not take any decision on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report for several months, despite the fact that the SIT completed its investigation and submitted the final report.

Notably, Minister Shah called Colonel Sofiya Quershi "terrorist's sister". While addressing the public on May 11, 2025, Shah said that "Modi ji sent the terrorists' sister to avenge the loss of 24 lives in the Pahalgam attack," linking the colonel's religion with that of Pakistan's terrorists.

The statements sparked a nationwide row, with leaders across the political spectrum expressing anger.

Govt must ensure women's dignity must be protected

The opposition said that it is extremely painful that the government has selected Minister Vijay Shah-- who made respectful statements against the Colonel. "The government must reconsider their choice. Is it even appropriate to allow Shah-- who made such objectionable statements against our army – to hoist the flag on a national day of pride like Republic Day?"

Ratlam District Congress President (City) Pratibha Raghuvanshi said that it is the government's responsibility to ensure that the dignity of the country's daughters, especially the brave women serving in the armed forces, is protected.

