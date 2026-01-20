Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row: ‘Mohan Govt Must Seek Resignation Of Minister Vijay Shah,’ Says Congress' Jitu Patwari After Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure On State Govt's 'Indecisiveness'-- VIDEO

MP News: ‘Mohan Govt Must Seek Resignation Of Vijay Shah,’ PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Urges BJP To Act On Apex Court’s Directions -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Supreme Court sought Madhya Pradesh government whether to permit sanction to prosecute Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, remarks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari urged BJP to ‘act as per the apex court directions.’

माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय के स्पष्ट निर्देश के बाद मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव को मंत्री विजय शाह का तुरंत इस्तीफा लेना चाहिए!

साथ ही एफआईआर दर्ज कर मुकदमे की प्रक्रिया शुरू करनी चाहिए!



यदि ऐसा नहीं किया जाता तो यह स्पष्ट होगा कि मोहन सरकार न्यायालय को भी नहीं मानती है!



: श्री जीतू…

‘Seek Vijay Shah’s resignation’

While briefing the media, Patwari said, “Maananiya Uchchtam Nyayalaya ke spasht nirdesh ke baad Mukhyamantri Mohan Yadav ko Mantri Vijay Shah ka turant isteefa lena chahiye! Saath hi FIR darj kar mukadme ki prakriya shuru karni chahiye!....(After the clear directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should immediately seek the resignation of Minister Vijay Shah. At the same time, an FIR should be registered and legal proceedings should be initiated.).”

BJP minister Vijay Shah called Col Sofia Qureshi the sister of Pakistani terrorists.



BJP minister Vijay Shah called Col Sofia Qureshi the sister of Pakistani terrorists.

BJP leaders are back to their basics with their cheap mentality.

Patwari further said that if the Mohan government doesn’t obey SC’s orders, it’s evident that it does not respect the apex court.

“Yadi aisa nahi kiya jaata, to yeh spasht hoga ki Mohan sarkar nyayalaya ko bhi nahi maanti hai!....(If this is not done, it will clearly show that the Mohan government does not even respect the court).”

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor| Col. Sofiya Qureshi, while addressing the media, presents videos showing multiple hits on the Mundrike and other terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

What was the matter?

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within 2 weeks whether to grant permission to prosecute Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah made an objectionable remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in a speech yesterday.



#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah made an objectionable remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in a speech yesterday.

Clarifying his remark, he says, "...Do not see my speech in a different context. I want to tell people that my speech is not in that…

Qureshi had briefed the media during 2025 Operation Sindoor. After this Shah had said, “India sent their (terrorists’) sister in response to the Pahalgam massacre,” in which 26 people were killed.

This statement went viral on social media, leading to nationwide outrage.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also expressed disappointment with the state government’s failure to act on the prosecution sanction sought by the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court also rejected Vijay Shah’s apology, stating that it was ‘too late.’