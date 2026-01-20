 Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row: ‘Mohan Govt Must Seek Resignation Of Minister Vijay Shah,’ Says Congress' Jitu Patwari After Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure On State Govt's 'Indecisiveness'-- VIDEO
A day after the Supreme Court asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on prosecuting Minister Vijay Shah, PCC chief Jitu Patwari urged the BJP to follow the court’s directions. He demanded Shah’s resignation and an FIR. The SC had sought a decision within two weeks over Shah’s remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and rejected his apology as 'too late.'

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Supreme Court sought Madhya Pradesh government whether to permit sanction to prosecute Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, remarks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari urged BJP to ‘act as per the apex court directions.’

‘Seek Vijay Shah’s resignation’

While briefing the media, Patwari said, “Maananiya Uchchtam Nyayalaya ke spasht nirdesh ke baad Mukhyamantri Mohan Yadav ko Mantri Vijay Shah ka turant isteefa lena chahiye! Saath hi FIR darj kar mukadme ki prakriya shuru karni chahiye!....(After the clear directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should immediately seek the resignation of Minister Vijay Shah. At the same time, an FIR should be registered and legal proceedings should be initiated.).”

Patwari further said that if the Mohan government doesn’t obey SC’s orders, it’s evident that it does not respect the apex court.

Yadi aisa nahi kiya jaata, to yeh spasht hoga ki Mohan sarkar nyayalaya ko bhi nahi maanti hai!....(If this is not done, it will clearly show that the Mohan government does not even respect the court).”

What was the matter?

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within 2 weeks whether to grant permission to prosecute Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

article-image

Qureshi had briefed the media during 2025 Operation Sindoor. After this Shah had said, “India sent their (terrorists’) sister in response to the Pahalgam massacre,” in which 26 people were killed.

This statement went viral on social media, leading to nationwide outrage.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also expressed disappointment with the state government’s failure to act on the prosecution sanction sought by the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court also rejected Vijay Shah’s apology, stating that it was ‘too late.’

article-image

