 Col Sofiya Qureshi Remarks Row: Supreme Court Directs MP Govt To Decide On Prosecution Sanction Against Minister Vijay Shah
The Supreme Court has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah over his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, expressing displeasure over the state’s inaction on the SIT’s request.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to take a decision within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during last year’s Operation Sindoor.

Court expresses displeasure over delay

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant expressed displeasure over the Madhya Pradesh government’s inaction on the request made by the court-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking prosecution sanction.

SIT seeks prosecution sanction

During the hearing, the apex court opened the SIT’s sealed cover report and noted that, after examining various aspects, the investigation team had sought sanction from the Madhya Pradesh government to prosecute Shah.

State cites pendency before SC

In response, the state government submitted that it had not acted on the SIT’s request as the matter was sub judice before the Supreme Court.

“We are informed that no action has been taken by the State since the matter is pending here. We direct the State of Madhya Pradesh to take an appropriate step for sanction in terms of law,” the CJI Kant-led Bench ordered.

Other remarks under scrutiny

The court further took note of the SIT’s reference to certain other instances where Shah allegedly made objectionable remarks, and asked the probe panel to submit a report indicating the action proposed to be taken in respect of those instances as well.

Apology claim rejected

When senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shah, submitted that the minister had already apologised for his remarks and was cooperating with the investigation, the CJI Kant-led Bench rejected the submission, remarking: “Where is the apology? Nothing on record. Now it is too late also.”

Earlier, the apex court had also expressed dissatisfaction over the “online apology” claimed to have been issued by Shah.

‘Crocodile tears’ remark

On a previous occasion, it had remarked that such apologies appeared to be “crocodile tears” intended to wriggle out of legal liability.

Background of the case

Shah, a BJP MLA from the Harsood Assembly seat and a minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Cabinet, approached the Supreme Court after the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in suo motu proceedings, directed the registration of an FIR against him over his distasteful remarks against the Indian Army officer.

While granting him interim protection from coercive action, including arrest, the apex court had directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP (Director General of Police) to constitute a three-member SIT of senior IPS officers, including a woman officer, to probe the matter.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

