MP News: Bandh Observed, Memo Submitted To Lord Balaji After Cow Remains’ Discovery | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A bandh was observed in Mandsaur on Saturday following the discovery of cow remains in the Jeevaganj area on Thursday. Markets remained completely closed till 2 pm after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal called for a shutdown.

In an unusual move, instead of submitting a memorandum to the administration, protesters went to the Balaji Temple near the Nehru Bus Stand, where they submitted a memorandum to Lord Balaji and prayed for divine wisdom for the officials.

Protester Hemant Mulchandani said, “We were tired of repeatedly submitting applications to the administration. We prayed to God to grant the administration the wisdom to take appropriate action regarding the incidents happening in the city. Now we have sought refuge at the feet of Balaji.”

Read Also MP News: Cow Shelter Launches Campaign Against Smuggling In Sardarpur

The shutdown remained peaceful throughout the day. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers took out a rally requesting shopkeepers to close their establishments. Mandsaur remained calm until 2 pm, with no disputes or untoward incidents reported.

Public anger erupted after cow remains were found in Jeevaganj on Thursday afternoon. Following the incident, Hindu organisations staged a protest rally carrying the remains to Ghantaghar (Clock Tower) and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the administration to arrest the culprits.

After no action was taken within the stipulated time, the bandh was announced for Saturday.