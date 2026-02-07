MP News: Nepa Ltd Employees Meet Union Minister Over Pending Demands | FP Photo

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of officials of Nepa Limited met Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss settlement of long-pending demands by the company’s employees including salary payments.

The delegation shed light on the need for uninterrupted operation of Nepa Mill, protection of local employment and early settlement of long-pending employee demands. They informed the minister that salaries have not been paid for the past 14 months and sought implementation of pending pay scales due since 2007 and 2017.

RPI state secretary Ravindra Ingle said that Athawale assured the delegation that the proposal is under consideration and coordinated action will be taken with concerned ministries.

Separately, a delegation led by Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil held detailed discussions with Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The talks focused on revival of Nepa Mill, speeding up production and improving employees’ financial condition.

The delegation informed the Minister that Nepa Limited is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, for whose revival the central government had previously provided financial assistance of Rs 512 crore.

They also said that regular operation of the mill is extremely essential for regional development as the Mill is directly linked to the economy of approximately 140 villages and has been a major source of livelihood for thousands of families.