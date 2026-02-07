 MP News: Cow’s Remains Found In Mandsaur; Shops Closed In Protest After Shutdown Call By Hindu Groups
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Several markets were closed in Mandsaur till Saturday afternoon, following a call for shutdown by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in protest over a recent incident of cow remains being found in Jeevaganj area of the district.

As per reports, the bandh remained largely peaceful and markets remained shut till around 2pm on Saturday. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers took out a rally requesting shopkeepers to close their establishments.

 In an unusual move, instead of submitting a memorandum to the administration, the protesters went to the Balaji Temple near Nehru Bus Stand and submitted a memorandum to Lord Balaji and prayed for divine wisdom to be bestowed upon officials.

One of the protestors, Hemant Mulchandani said, “We were tired of repeatedly submitting applications to the administration. We prayed to God to grant the administration the wisdom to take appropriate action regarding the incidents happening in the city. Now, we have sought refuge at the feet of Balaji.”

On Thursday afternoon, a cow’s remains were discovered in Jeevaganj on Thursday afternoon. Following the incident, Hindu organisations took out a rally in protest while carrying the cow’s remains to Ghantaghar (clock tower). They gave the administration a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the culprits.

When no action was taken within the deadline, the protesters announced a shutdown for Saturday.

MP News: Cow's Remains Found In Mandsaur; Shops Closed In Protest After Shutdown Call By Hindu...
