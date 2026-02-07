MP News: Over 32k Students To Appear For Class X, XII Board Exams In Khargone | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 32,000 students are expected to appear for the upcoming Class X and XII board examinations in 95 designated examination centers set up across Khargone.

The Class 10 exams will begin on February 10, while Class 12 exams will start on February 13.

On Saturday, confidential exam materials were distributed from Devi Ahilya Utkrisht School to the center heads of all 95 examination centers. District Education Officer Shailendra Kanude stated that the material would reach all centers by evening and that a minute-to-minute plan has been prepared to ensure fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the exams.

On exam days, center superintendents, assistant superintendents, and collector

Representatives must report to their respective police stations between 6 and 7 am. At 7 am, question paper boxes will be released from police custody, and officials must reach their centers before 8.30 am. Before opening the boxes, mandatory video recording from all sides must be done and sent to the Madhya Pradesh Board’s designated WhatsApp number.

Strict monitoring will be in place at sensitive centers, with two inspection teams formed in each development block and special observers deployed. The district cyber cell will also remain active throughout the examination period.