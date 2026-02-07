MP News: Small-Scale "Corruption Exists Everywhere," Says Revenue Minister | FP Phoot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma has said a little bit of corruption exists everywhere.

Verma made the statement at a press conference in Rajgarh on Friday when the reporters sought his reaction to Chief Secretary Anurag Jain's remark on the collectors during a video conference.

Read Also Bhopal News: Botswana Cheetahs To Be Kept In Separate Enclosures In Kuno National Park

A dishonest person, whether he is a minister, a Tehsildar, an engineer or a labourer, will remain corrupt, he said.

There are many Tehsildars whom he himself suspended on the charges of corruption, he said.

He suspended the officers from Rajgarh, Ashta, Seoni, and other places across the state, Verma said.

Now, the situation has come to such a pass that even before a discussion over an issue, the collectors say they will correct the errors, if there are any, Verma said.

Verma further said he was not the first person to have made such a remark.

The officers should work with honesty and for the nation, the minister said, adding that those who take bribes are anti-nationals.

Whosoever he or she may be, a person involved in corruption is working against the nation, Verma said.

"Wherever I go, I carry my bread, he said.

A day before, Verma threatened to delete the names of LadliBehnas from the list of beneficiaries.

Afterwards, he tendered an apology for the statement. Now, in his remark, Verma has admitted that corruption exists everywhere in the government.