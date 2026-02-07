 Bhopal Power Cut February 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Bhopal Talkies Chauraha, Ashoka Colony & More Check Full List
Power supply will be disrupted across several areas of Bhopal on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance, line repairs, conductor stringing, and infrastructure upgrades. Outages will occur between 10 am and 5 pm in phases for works under SSTD, RDSS, NHIA, PWD, and routine maintenance. Residents should plan accordingly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut February 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Bhopal Talkies Chauraha, Ashoka Colony & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

The shutdown has been planned to carry out line repairs, conductor stringing, and other technical upgrades to ensure better and safer power supply in the future.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Bend Joint, Govindpura Bhopal; Precision Engineering Company, Govindpura; Emjay Industries; Mahalaxmi Vidyut Udyog; B.K. Industries; Harsh Polymer; Shree Vaishnav Industries, Plot No. 63 & 64, Sector-H, Govindpura, Bhopal
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Akansha Sales Promoters, Sector-H; Manjeet Fabricators, 35-A, Sector-H Industrial Area, Govindpura, Bhopal
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Holy Faith International, Govindpura; Abhishek Industries; Transcore Technologies
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Janki Apartment, Ansal Green, D-Mart, Fine Avenue, Gehukheda, District Office, Vandana Nagar, St. Joseph School, Madhuvan Heights, Sai Residency and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Power supply disruption due to RDSS Scheme work

Areas: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekdi and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Reason: Construction work

Areas: Dr Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nursing Home, Bank of India, Hamidiya Road, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Colony, Bal Vihar, Dawa Bazar, Bus Stand, Chetan Market, Malik Market
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Maintenance work

Areas: Bhopal Talkies Chauraha, Model Ground Petrol Pump, Masjid Abubakar Bagh Munshi Husain, Shahjahanabad Police Station, Noor Mahal Payga, Rafiquia School, Noor Mahal Road, Ashoka Colony
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Maintenance work

Areas: Dr Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nursing Home, Bank Street (Berasia Road), Hotel Anjora, Hamidiya Road
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Maintenance work

Areas: MLA Residence House, Malviya Nagar IDBI Bank, MLA Quarters and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: CSD work

