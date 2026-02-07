MP News: Bandhavgarh Tigress Traced, Transquilised; Likely To Be Translocated To Rajasthan-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young tigress, aged 3 to 4 years, was rescued from the Tala range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday evening. It has been kept at the Behrah enclosure under observation.

After required approvals, it will be transferred to Rajasthan as part of the interstate tiger translocation programme. The programme aims to strengthen tiger population in other states.

Sources said that a search operation was launched to trace the tigress. On being spotted, it was tranquilised by the experts with the help of a dart gun.

When the tigress became unconscious, all its vital parameters were checked by veterinary doctors. It was then released into the Behrah enclosure of the Magdhi circle. It has been kept under observation.

The visuals show the experts conducting a medical check-up of a tranquilised tigress. Following the necessary check-up, it was released into an enclosure.

Young tigress traced & tranquilised from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; will be transloacted to Rajasthan after approval#MPNews | #Tiger | #Bandhavgarh | #FPJ pic.twitter.com/zj6HWPNZN5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 7, 2026

What will MP get in return for tigers?

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said that under the interstate tiger relocation programme, the tigress will be translocated to Rajasthan. CM Mohan Yadav has asked experts to conduct thorough research and identify what rare species Madhya Pradesh can receive from these states in return.

A few days ago, a mock drill of translocating a tigress was conducted here, where the Indian Army's helicopter had participated actively.

Transfer only after necessary guidance & approvals

Notably, Madhya Pradesh will be translocating nearly 12 tigers under the inter-state tiger relocation programme to three states-- Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The maximum number of tigers will be translocated to Rajasthan.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh translocated a tiger from its Pench National Park to Rajasthan via an army chopper.

The tigers were translocated after teams of forest and wildlife experts visited all three states to conduct ground-level assessments. Gaps will be identified, if any, and fixed. Only after the necessary recommendations by the Madhya Pradesh forest department will the wild cats be transferred.