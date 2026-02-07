 Bhopal News: Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth To Five Cubs At Kuno National Park
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth To Five Cubs At Kuno National Park | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another feather in hat of Project Cheetah, Cheetah Aasha gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park on Saturday. With this, the number of Indian-born cheetah cubs rises to 24.

Union Minister for Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, took to Twitter to express his joy: "Aasha’s legacy leaps forward—India welcomes five adorable cubs.

A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha—the Namibian cheetah and proud second-time mother—gave birth to five cubs."

With this addition, the tally of surviving Indian-born cubs reaches 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil, a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey under the environmentally conscious leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

This achievement stands as a shining testimony to the unwavering dedication, skill, and commitment of field staff and veterinarians working tirelessly on the ground. "May Aasha and her cubs thrive, flourish and sprint India’s cheetah story to even greater success," Bhupendra Yadav said.

Currently, the total cheetah population in India stands at 35.

Kuno emerges as wildlife hub

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Kuno witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gave birth to five healthy cubs. He said the achievement reflects the tireless dedication of forest staff and veterinarians, and that the state is emerging as an epicenter for wildlife conservation.

Aasha nurtures next generation.

In video footage, Aasha is seen cradling her cubs with great affection in a grassland. Kuno officials erupted with joy on learning of the births, as it marks cheetahs adapting to Indian climatic conditions, and their next generation serving as the flag-bearer of Project Cheetah.

