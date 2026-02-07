 MP News: Woman’s Body Carried In Garbage Vehicle In Datia, Triggers Outrage -- VIDEO
A mentally unstable woman was found dead in Datia’s Indergarh tehsil, allegedly due to hunger and cold. After no ambulance arrived, her body was transported in a garbage vehicle and buried using a JCB, triggering outrage over official negligence. A similar incident was recently reported in Katni, highlighting repeated lapses in handling unidentified bodies.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
MP News: Woman’s Body Carried In Garbage Vehicle In Datia, Triggers Outrage -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Another heart-wrenching case was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district where a woman’s dead body was being carried in a garbage vehicle, as reported on Saturday.

According to information, the matter came to fore from Indergarh tehsil of Datia district, where alleged negligence by the health department and municipal council drew strong criticism. 

Cold, hunger suspected as reason

It is said that a mentally unstable woman, who had been roaming in the area for the past few days, was found dead on the road on Sunday morning. Locals suspect she died due to hunger and cold.

Residents informed the health department and municipal council, but no ambulance arrived despite repeated calls by social workers. 

After a long delay, the municipal council sent a garbage vehicle. With no municipal staff present, locals were forced to place the woman’s body in the garbage vehicle.

After the post-mortem, disturbing scenes again emerged during the burial. 

A pit was dug using a JCB machine and soil was dumped over the body with the machine, instead of performing the burial manually. 

This triggered an outrage among residents over lack of human sensitivity.

Indergarh police station in-charge TI Gaurav Sharma said the woman had been seen wandering in the area for the last 3-4 days. 

Initial investigation suggests she died due to hunger, thirst and cold. Post-mortem doctor Dr Narendra Verma said the woman’s body was extremely weak.

Not the first incident 

Such incidents have been reported frequently in the state. The recent incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni District Hospital, where a dead body was transported in a municipal garbage vehicle.

The body remained unidentified for 72 hours after being found in the Kuthla police station area and was sent for cremation in an unusual manner.

Instead of using a proper hearse or ambulance, the body was dragged with an iron rod and loaded into a garbage tractor-trolley.



