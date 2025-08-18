Disturbing! After No Hearse Provided, Dead Body Carried On Truck In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-breaking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur where a dead body had to be carried on a municipal tractor instead of a hearse, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Sachin Choubey, an employee of the local municipal council.

Sadly, his body was carried on a municipal tractor as no hearse vehicle was provided.

The matter came to fore through a video in which a few men can be seen sitting on the truck while the body lays inside it.

The sight of a body being transported in such a manner has sparked outrage among locals. They called it shameful and strongly condemned the negligence of the authorities.

The matter has raised questions about the functioning of the municipal council and the lack of basic facilities even for dignified last rites.

Similar incident reported in Katni

A similar incident was reported at Katni District Hospital on July 30, where a dead body was transported in a municipal garbage vehicle. The body had remained unidentified for 72 hours after being found in the Kuthla police station area, and it was sent for cremation in a garbage tractor-trolley after being dragged into it with an iron rod.