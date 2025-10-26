MP News: Police Detained Medical Representative In Chhindwara Toxic Cough Syrup Case | Representational Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a medical representative in connection with the ongoing investigation into the toxic cough syrup case in Chhindwara district.

Anil Jat SDOP of Parasia, stated that, on Sunday, Parasia police detained Satish Verma, a medical representative (MR) for a private pharma company for questioning regarding the cough syrup case, from his residence. Verma is accused of taking commissions on the sale of the company’s medicines.

According to officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will now probe the alleged commission network involving a private pharma company and several doctors. Investigators aim to uncover which doctors received payments to prescribe the company’s medicines to patients.

The arrest follows the earlier detention of the operator of Apna Pharma, the agency that supplied the poisonous cough syrup Coldrif linked to multiple health incidents. The roles of several doctors remain under scrutiny.

Police said they are meticulously connecting every link in the case, tracing responsibility from suppliers to medical professionals. With Verma’s arrest, the investigation is expected to reveal the extent of the commission-based prescription racket behind the toxic medicine’s circulation.

SIT's actions So Far

The SIT has taken strict action and has already arrested and imprisoned four key accused persons associated with the pharmaceutical company under various sections of the law:

- Dr Praveen Soni, Parasia

- Srinivasan Ranganathan, owner of Srisan Pharma, Tamil Nadu

- K Maheshwari, company chemist, Tamil Nadu

- Rajesh Soni, stockist, Chhindwara

- Saurabh Jain, pharmacist, Parasia.