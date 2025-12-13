 Disgusting! Man Records Intimate Video With Wife, Posts Online To Become 'Porn Star' In MP's Rewa; FIR Registered
Updated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Disgusting! Man Records Intimate Video With Wife, Posts Online To Become 'Porn Star' In MP's Rewa; FIR Registered | AI Generated Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly recorded an obscene video of his wife and uploaded it on social media in an attempt to become a ‘porn star’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, as reported on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against the accused, who is currently absconding. His location has been traced to Mumbai.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had been addicted to watching porn for a long time. 

He reportedly considered porn actors as his idols. In order to gain popularity, he recorded a 13-minute 14-second intimate video with his wife and uploaded it online.

When the wife confronted him after the video went viral, the accused admitted that he had done it intentionally and said he had no regrets. His motive was to become ‘famous’ after people watched the video.

‘He is a monster’

The victim said she was shattered after the video was shared not only online but also with relatives and friends.

She said, “He has left me with no dignity. Everyone is calling me. He has destroyed my life. He is not a human being - he is a monster.”

‘Accused pressurized for dowry’

The victim’s brother said that the couple got married on May 10 and the husband had been demanding dowry from the beginning. Before the wedding, he demanded ₹3 lakh, of which ₹2 lakh was given. He continued pressuring the family for the remaining amount.

According to the brother, “He did this disgusting act because he didn’t get the money he wanted. He constantly harassed my sister and even threatened us.”

Initially, the Saman Police registered a zero FIR. But once the video surfaced and the matter became serious, a full case was filed.

According to police, the accused has fled to Mumbai. A police team will soon conduct a raid there and officials are confident of arresting him soon.

