 MP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry

MP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chintu Thakur, a local sand businessman. Police officials suspect that the murder may be linked to an old rivalry related to sand mining operations. The incident took place at a time when Sihora town was already tense due to ongoing protests.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sand trader was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Thursday. 

According to information, the incident took place in the Khitola area of Sihora on Tuesday. 

It is said that two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired a bullet at the trader’s head and fled the spot immediately. The incident created a panic in the region.

Read Also
MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case
article-image

Police suspects old rivalry

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha
'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chintu Thakur, a local sand businessman. Police officials suspect that the murder may be linked to an old rivalry related to sand mining operations.

The incident took place at a time when Sihora town was already tense due to ongoing protests. 

For the past 3 days, local residents have been demonstrating. They demanded that Sihora be declared a district.

At first, a complete shutdown, i.e. Sihora Bandh was staged. Later, some people also began an indefinite hunger strike.

Read Also
MP News: Gwalior Man Hits Wife With Pestle Over Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Kills Her & Flees
article-image

Police force deployed 

Because of the rising tensions, a large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Khitola Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the attackers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 19-year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Relative And His Friend At Home In Gwalior

MP News: 19-year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Relative And His Friend At Home In Gwalior

MP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry

MP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry

A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...

A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...

MP News: Mortal Remains Of Four MP Bomb Squad Jawans Brought To Morena, Cremated With State...

MP News: Mortal Remains Of Four MP Bomb Squad Jawans Brought To Morena, Cremated With State...

MP News: Gwalior Man Hits Wife With Pestle Over Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Kills Her & Flees

MP News: Gwalior Man Hits Wife With Pestle Over Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Kills Her & Flees