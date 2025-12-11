MP News: Sand Trader Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Old Rivalry | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sand trader was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the incident took place in the Khitola area of Sihora on Tuesday.

It is said that two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired a bullet at the trader’s head and fled the spot immediately. The incident created a panic in the region.

Police suspects old rivalry

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chintu Thakur, a local sand businessman. Police officials suspect that the murder may be linked to an old rivalry related to sand mining operations.

The incident took place at a time when Sihora town was already tense due to ongoing protests.

For the past 3 days, local residents have been demonstrating. They demanded that Sihora be declared a district.

At first, a complete shutdown, i.e. Sihora Bandh was staged. Later, some people also began an indefinite hunger strike.

Police force deployed

Because of the rising tensions, a large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Khitola Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the attackers.