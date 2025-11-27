MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has stayed Madhya Pradesh High Court order that had imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a police officer for carrying out a “misguided investigation” in kidnapping and murder of two girls while acquitting the accused.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and PB Varale was hearing a plea by police inspector Chain Singh Uikey, challenging the High Court’s ruling that overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering two girls, alleging the police investigation was malicious. The top court issued notice to MP Police and sought its reply.

Supreme Court advocate Ashwin Dubey, representing the Investigating Officer, said the case dates back to April 4, 2022, when bodies of two girls aged five and three were found in Kudwa Canal near Rajiv Sagar Dam in Mahakepar outpost area of Tirodi police station, Balaghat district.

Police investigation indicated both girls were last seen with their uncle, who was later arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. A special court in Balaghat sentenced him to death on January 31, 2024.

The High Court acquitted the accused, citing poor investigation, and even directed Balaghat SP to recover Rs 1 lakh from the investigating officer while ordering the government to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the accused.