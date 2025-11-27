 MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case

MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case

Supreme Court has stayed Madhya Pradesh High Court order that had imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a police officer for carrying out a “misguided investigation” in kidnapping and murder of two girls while acquitting the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has stayed Madhya Pradesh High Court order that had imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a police officer for carrying out a “misguided investigation” in kidnapping and murder of two girls while acquitting the accused.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and PB Varale was hearing a plea by police inspector Chain Singh Uikey, challenging the High Court’s ruling that overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering two girls, alleging the police investigation was malicious. The top court issued notice to MP Police and sought its reply.

Read Also
MP News: 'We Work Hard, Yet You Elect Congress MLAs,' CM Mohan Yadav Questions Sheopur Voters;...
article-image

Supreme Court advocate Ashwin Dubey, representing the Investigating Officer, said the case dates back to April 4, 2022, when bodies of two girls aged five and three were found in Kudwa Canal near Rajiv Sagar Dam in Mahakepar outpost area of Tirodi police station, Balaghat district.

Police investigation indicated both girls were last seen with their uncle, who was later arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. A special court in Balaghat sentenced him to death on January 31, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Main Accused In RSS Leader’s Son Murder Case Killed In Punjab Police Encounter
Main Accused In RSS Leader’s Son Murder Case Killed In Punjab Police Encounter
Punjab News: 2 Bike-Borne Men Fire 23 Rounds At AAP Leader’s House In Phagwara
Punjab News: 2 Bike-Borne Men Fire 23 Rounds At AAP Leader’s House In Phagwara
PM Modi To Visit Karnataka, Goa On November 28, To Attend Major Events And Unveil 77-Feet Giant Bronze Statue Of Lord Shri Ram
PM Modi To Visit Karnataka, Goa On November 28, To Attend Major Events And Unveil 77-Feet Giant Bronze Statue Of Lord Shri Ram
Unknown Chemical Smell Alerts Residents In Three South Mumbai Locations; Fire Brigade Detects No Issues
Unknown Chemical Smell Alerts Residents In Three South Mumbai Locations; Fire Brigade Detects No Issues

The High Court acquitted the accused, citing poor investigation, and even directed Balaghat SP to recover Rs 1 lakh from the investigating officer while ordering the government to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case

MP News: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order Against Police In Girls’ Murder Case

MP News: 'We Work Hard, Yet You Elect Congress MLAs,' CM Mohan Yadav Questions Sheopur Voters;...

MP News: 'We Work Hard, Yet You Elect Congress MLAs,' CM Mohan Yadav Questions Sheopur Voters;...

MP News: Student Preparing For Police Recruitment Exam Crushed To Death By Truck On NH-719; Enraged...

MP News: Student Preparing For Police Recruitment Exam Crushed To Death By Truck On NH-719; Enraged...

MP News: Muslim Woman Faces Rape And Death Threats For Making Insta Reels In Hijab; Approaches...

MP News: Muslim Woman Faces Rape And Death Threats For Making Insta Reels In Hijab; Approaches...

MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To...

MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To...