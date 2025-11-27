 MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To Make Their Children Like Abdul Kalam-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To Make Their Children Like Abdul Kalam-- VIDEO

MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To Make Their Children Like Abdul Kalam-- VIDEO

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri encouraged Hindus for having 4 children and made other sharp statements during a ‘chai par charcha’ held alongside a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha event in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Thursday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To Make Their Children Like Abdul Kalam-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri encouraged Hindu families to have atleast 4 children and made other sharp statements during a ‘chai par charcha’ held alongside a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha event in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Thursday.

Shastri said, “We will not let this country become Gazwa-e-Hind. We want Bhagwa-e-Hind,” saying his aim was not politics but the unity of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

Commenting on what he called the declining Hindu population, he added, “Hindus should have 4 children. If others can have 30, why can’t Hindus have 4?”

Videos of his controversial statements have also surfaced on social media, attracting polarised comments.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Armaan Saves Poddar House From Being Sold
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Armaan Saves Poddar House From Being Sold
Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Heads Mumbai To Attend 'Private Event', Says 'No One Called Me To Delhi Yet'
Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Heads Mumbai To Attend 'Private Event', Says 'No One Called Me To Delhi Yet'
CDAC C-CAT 2026 Registration Begins Today; Exam Scheduled For January 10–11
CDAC C-CAT 2026 Registration Begins Today; Exam Scheduled For January 10–11
Longer Life For Your Dog? Anti-Ageing Drug For Pets Could Debut In 2026
Longer Life For Your Dog? Anti-Ageing Drug For Pets Could Debut In 2026

Watch the video here:

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...
article-image

‘We want tricolour on moon’

On the recent Delhi blast, Shastri criticised those who, according to him, “Eat from this country but want to see the moon on the tricolour,” while he affirmed, “We want to see the tricolour on the moon.”

He also advocated including the Gita, Bhagwat and Ramayana in India’s educational syllabus, saying these scriptures would give youth the right direction. 

Shastri claimed some books treat only their own religious followers as ‘human’ and call others ‘kafirs.’ 

“Whereas Sanatan Dharma speaks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Our curriculum should include books that unite, not divide,” he added.

Speaking about the families of terrorists killed in the Delhi suicide attacks, Shastri urged Muslims to focus on educating their children and inspire them to become like APJ Abdul Kalam rather than terrorists. 

“Those who don’t want to do this can go to Lahore,” he said.

He also termed the involvement of doctors in the Delhi blast conspiracy as “a sign of the frustration of terrorist organisations”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Muslim Woman Faces Rape And Death Threats For Making Insta Reels In Hijab; Approaches...

MP News: Muslim Woman Faces Rape And Death Threats For Making Insta Reels In Hijab; Approaches...

MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To...

MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To...

Bhopal News: Police Uses Water Cannons To Disperse Youth Congress Marching To 'Gherao' Election...

Bhopal News: Police Uses Water Cannons To Disperse Youth Congress Marching To 'Gherao' Election...

Women Premiere League Auction 2026: 12 Cricket Players Participate From Madhya Pradesh; Focus...

Women Premiere League Auction 2026: 12 Cricket Players Participate From Madhya Pradesh; Focus...

Bhopal News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹ 1.2 Crore Seized Ahead Of New Year Bash Prep; Was Being...

Bhopal News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹ 1.2 Crore Seized Ahead Of New Year Bash Prep; Was Being...