MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To Make Their Children Like Abdul Kalam-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri encouraged Hindu families to have atleast 4 children and made other sharp statements during a ‘chai par charcha’ held alongside a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha event in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Thursday.

Shastri said, “We will not let this country become Gazwa-e-Hind. We want Bhagwa-e-Hind,” saying his aim was not politics but the unity of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

Commenting on what he called the declining Hindu population, he added, “Hindus should have 4 children. If others can have 30, why can’t Hindus have 4?”

Videos of his controversial statements have also surfaced on social media, attracting polarised comments.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | ‘Apne Baccho Ko Aatankwadi Nahi, Abdul Kalam Banaye…’: Dhirendra Shastri’s Appeal To Muslim Community #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/4W0s7OLEki — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2025

‘We want tricolour on moon’

On the recent Delhi blast, Shastri criticised those who, according to him, “Eat from this country but want to see the moon on the tricolour,” while he affirmed, “We want to see the tricolour on the moon.”

He also advocated including the Gita, Bhagwat and Ramayana in India’s educational syllabus, saying these scriptures would give youth the right direction.

Shastri claimed some books treat only their own religious followers as ‘human’ and call others ‘kafirs.’

“Whereas Sanatan Dharma speaks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Our curriculum should include books that unite, not divide,” he added.

Speaking about the families of terrorists killed in the Delhi suicide attacks, Shastri urged Muslims to focus on educating their children and inspire them to become like APJ Abdul Kalam rather than terrorists.

“Those who don’t want to do this can go to Lahore,” he said.

He also termed the involvement of doctors in the Delhi blast conspiracy as “a sign of the frustration of terrorist organisations”.