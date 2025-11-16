MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura; Relishes Achar-Puri - VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday joined Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ in Mathura on the 10th day, Sunday morning, and also walked with him for a stretch.

The Chief Minister even sat along the Delhi-Agra National Highway and shared a meal with the head of Bageshwar Dham.

Several videos of the march have also surfaced on social media in which CM Yadav was seen sitting beside Shastri and enjoying mirchi (chilly), achar (pickel) and puri along with the group as they paused for a short break.

#WATCH | MP CM Mohan Yadav Joins Baba Bageshwar’s Padyatra, Shares Refreshments Along The Way#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Ztyk5DaCfA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 16, 2025

The padyatra witnessed a large gathering of devotees walking together with Baba Bageshwar.

The Chief Minister’s participation added enthusiasm among the supporters present during the event.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the Sanatan Padyatra and ate prasad with Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri pic.twitter.com/TpLrGZTREH — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2025

Unity march ends today

The 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' led by Pandit Dhirendra Shastri will end on Sunday at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Before that, a Sanatan Sabha will be held near Char Dham. Arrangements have been made on a 15-acre ground for the participants to sit. A large stage has been set up from where saints will address the gathering.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is joined on stage by several prominent saints including Ramabhadracharya Maharaj, Pundrik Maharaj, Indresh Upadhyay, and Devkinandan Thakur. Shastri received blessings from all the saints and honoured them by presenting ceremonial plaques.