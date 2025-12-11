MP News: Mortal Remains Of Four MP Bomb Squad Jawans Brought To Morena, Cremated With State Honours--VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of four Madhya Pradesh Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS) jawans, who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Sagar, were brought to Morena early Thursday morning and cremated with full state honours.

A tribute ceremony for the fallen personnel was held at the Police Lines, attended by Chambal IG Sachin Atulkar, DIG Sunil Kumar Jain, and numerous police officers and staff.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Mortal Remains Of 4 MP Bomb Squad Jawans, Who Lost Their Lives In Tragic Road Accident, Brought To Morena; Cremated With State Honours#Morena #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/bBdWfn6s6s — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 11, 2025

At the ceremony, the DIG handed over cheques of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the four jawans. Cheques of ₹4 lakh each will be provided later, as the government grants a total of ₹5 lakh for final rites.

The last rites were held in their respective villages:

— Parimal Singh Tomar in Nakhti village, Ambah (Morena)

— Dog Master Vinod Sharma in Jaura (Morena)

— Pradyumn Dixit in Phoop (Bhind)

— Anil Singh Kaurav in Tenton village (Bhind)

The homecoming of Dog Master Vinod Sharma’s body was an emotional moment, as his 12-year-old son broke down on seeing his father, and family members had to take him away. His wife also fainted in grief.

Read Also Bhopal Horror! Partially Burnt Bodies Of Newborns Found In Dustbin At Hamidia Hospital

People began gathering outside Parimal Singh Tomar’s home in Ambah’s Nakhti village, while women inside mourned deeply.

The Accident

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Bandri police station area of Sagar district. The Morena BDDS vehicle (MP03 A 4883) collided head-on with an oncoming truck while returning from a Naxal operation in Balaghat.

Four jawans died on the spot, while constable Rajeev Chauhan, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to Delhi for treatment.