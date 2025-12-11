Bhopal Power Cut December 12: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Red Square, Kailash Nagar, Basant Vihar & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut December 12: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Red Square, Kailash Nagar, Basant Vihar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain off in many parts of Bhopal on 12 December 2025 due to departmental maintenance work. The Power supply will be stopped for a few hours in different areas at different time. Below is the list of affected areas and timings.

Area: CBI Quarters Char Imli, P&T Cly & Char Imli, (C, D,E & F Type Quarters Char Imli), En Type Quarters Char Imli, Jyotiba Phule Ngr, Indra Vihar Colony, Kolar Guest House

Time: 11:00 am to 16:00

Electricity will be cut for maintenance work.

Area: Hemu Kalani, Sky Dream, Basant Vihar, Priyadarshni Plaza, Rohit Nagar, Raghunath Nagar, Comfort Enclave, Fortune Signature. Sai Arcade, Sriram Height, Star Avenue.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00 pm

Power supply will be stopped for maintenance.

Area: Coralwood, Red Square, Bhabha College, Jatkhedi Gaon, Mahendra Green Wood, Divya Vani,Gouri Green, Bharmal Industries, Coralwood Complex, Khandelwal Dryfruit,

Time: 11:00 am to 13:00 pm

Electricity will be unavailable for departmental work.

Area: CTO, Kailash Nagar, Sai Residency , Sanatan Parisar,Mool Residency,Sarvodaya Colony, Poojashri, etc.

Time: 09:00 am to 13:00 pm

Electricity Off Due to Departmental Work

Area: Nalwani Farm House, Transport nagar, Anantpur kokta

Time:10:00 am to 16:00 pm

Power cut due to ongoing work.

Area: Tribhuvan Colony, Leela Atulyam, Canal Kinship, Life Style Blue ,Shiv Aangan & Near Area

Time: 10:00 am to 15:30 pm

Electricity will be cut for maintenance work.

Area: Rudraksh , Shiva spring , Shiva Royal Park Colony, Shiva Woods Colony

Time: 10:00 am to 15:30 pm

Power supply will be affected due to work.

These areas will also face power cuts due to departmental activity.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and charge essential devices in advance. Power supply is expected to return once maintenance work is completed.