Bhopal Horror! Partially Burnt Bodies Of Newborns Found In Dustbin At Hamidia Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Partially burnt bodies of two newborns were found inside a dustbin inside the premises of Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the cleaning staff found the bodies stuffed inside a polythene bag while emptying the dustbin and alerted the hospital authorities.

The hospital staff informed the police following which the bodies were sent to the mortuary. As per police, a case has been registered and efforts were underway to establish if the newborns

were delivered at Hamidia Hospital or were brought from outside. Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage from the hospital to identify the culprits.