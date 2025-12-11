Bhopal Horror! Partially Burnt Bodies Of Newborns Found In Dustbin At Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Partially burnt bodies of two newborns were found inside a dustbin inside the premises of Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday morning.
According to reports, the cleaning staff found the bodies stuffed inside a polythene bag while emptying the dustbin and alerted the hospital authorities.
The hospital staff informed the police following which the bodies were sent to the mortuary. As per police, a case has been registered and efforts were underway to establish if the newborns
were delivered at Hamidia Hospital or were brought from outside. Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage from the hospital to identify the culprits.
FPJ Shorts
Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel Messi At ₹10 Lakh
'Insta Password With Saba Azad, Twitter Password With Kangana Ranaut': Memes On Hrithik Roshan's Posts About Dhurandhar Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI
Mumbai Local Train Update: Body Found On Tracks Near Ghatkopar Disrupts Central Railway Services Temporarily; 20-30 Minutes Delay Reported