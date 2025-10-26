MP News: Glittering Stone Considered As Diamond Found Out To Be Normal Shining Stone In Panna | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A glittering stone, which was assumed to be a dimaond worth crores of rupees, was found to be a mere simple shining stone during the examination done at Panna diamond office on Saturday. Its value is naught. Had it had been a real diamond then its value could have been above Rs 100 crores. The weight of shining stone was found to be 137.14 carat.

This shinning stone had become a bone of contention between a person and his partners as he had hidden the shinning stone by construing it as a diamond of crores of rupees.

Diamond examiner of Panna Diamond Office, Anupam Singh told to Free Press that had it had been a real diamond then its worth could have been above Rs 100 crores. It was on Saturday that shining stone was checked thoroughly and it was found just a normal shining stone of Quartz quality.

He told that it was Dayaram who had tried to hide the stone from his partners including Jai Bahadur Singh. The matter had reached till police and stone was reportedly recovered from a relative of Dayaram. Now this glittering stone of simple quality will be returned to Kotwali police.