 MP News: Glittering Stone Considered As Diamond Found Out To Be Normal Shining Stone In Panna
A glittering stone, which was assumed to be a dimaond worth crores of rupees, was found to be a mere simple shining stone during the examination done at Panna diamond office on Saturday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
MP News: Glittering Stone Considered As Diamond Found Out To Be Normal Shining Stone In Panna | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A glittering stone, which was assumed to be a dimaond worth crores of rupees, was found to be a mere simple shining stone during the examination done at Panna diamond office on Saturday. Its value is naught. Had it had been a real diamond then its value could have been above Rs 100 crores. The weight of shining stone was found to be 137.14 carat.

This shinning stone had become a bone of contention between a person and his partners as he had hidden the shinning stone by construing it as a diamond of crores of rupees.

