 Bhopal News: Over 3 Lakh Devotees To Celebrate Chhath-Puja Today Amid Tight Security
A surge of devotion will sweep across the state on Monday as over three lakh devotees will perform Chhath Puja ritualsand take holy dips at 52 ghats, including sixmain ghats and the rest temporary ones

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A surge of devotion will sweep across the state on Monday as over three lakh devotees will perform Chhath Puja ritualsand take holy dips at 52 ghats, including sixmain ghats and the rest temporary ones.

Around one lakh devotees are expected totake dips in water bodies across the city,while lakhs more will gather to offer prayersand participate in rituals throughout the day.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made extensive arrangements under its Mission Facilitation initiative to ensure smooth and safe celebrations at all 52 designated ghats, including six prominent sites such as Sheetaldas ki Bagiya, Kamla Park, Vardhman Park, Khatlapura, Prempura and Hathaikheda Dam.

Officials said that the ghats had beenbeautifully decorated, and 400 sanitationworkers deployed in threeshifts to maintain cleanliness. Over 90 mobiletoilets and 300 temporary changing roomshad been arranged, along with barricadingof ghats to ensure safety, they said.

article-image

Drone surveillance

The Bhopal Police confirmed that for the firsttime, drone surveillance was being used tomonitor crowd movement and activities at theghats.

The police have also formed fivespecial monitoring teams, while 300 womenpolice officers will assistwomen devotees and ensure a safeenvironment. Additionally, five temporary control-rooms have been set up to coordinate and oversee all arrangements.

Lakesides illuminated

The city s lakesides have been illuminated with over 600 streetlights, halogen lamps and tube lights to ensure visibility and safetyduring evening rituals.

Devotees safety toppriority

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the devotees safety was of the utmost priority. More than 500 police personnel have been stationed at key ghats and on major routes. A 60-member diving team and SDRF units have been deployed to handle any emergencies.

Bhopal News: Over 3 Lakh Devotees To Celebrate Chhath-Puja Today Amid Tight Security

