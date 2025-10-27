 MP News: LoP Umang Singhar To Launch Personal Podcast 'Voice Of Voiceless'
LoP Umang Singhar is set to launch his personal podcast on November 1, while the MPCC is preparing to roll out its own titled Voice of Voiceless on October 30, prompting speculation within party circles over simultaneous initiatives

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
MP News: LoP Umang Singhar To Launch Podcast, Congress Plans Another | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar is set to launch his personal podcast on November 1, while the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is preparing to roll out its own titled Voice of Voiceless on October 30, prompting speculation within party circles over simultaneous initiatives.

Singhar said his podcast aims to highlight the gap between state government’s claims and ground reality. “The government boasts of schemes that supposedly benefit people, but the truth is otherwise.

The poor are getting poorer, the unemployed still seek jobs and farmers are running from pillar to post. Nal-Jal Yojana has several leakages, and PDS ration rarely reaches real beneficiaries. For the government, the grass only appears green,” he said.

The first episode of Singhar’s podcast will go live on November 1, with new episodes planned every week. He said that the frequency may increase later, depending on audience response.

State Congress general secretary Sanjay Kamle said party leaders are free to launch independent outreach platforms. “Even former chief minister Kamal Nath has his own studio. There’s nothing wrong in setting up personal communication channels,” he said.

He said that the MPCC’s Voice of Voiceless podcast will be inaugurated on October 30, focusing on public issues and policy critiques.

